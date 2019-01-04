Arktek: Ice block technology for vaccines preservation

By Juliet Umeh

In many developing countries in Africa, particularly Nigeria, delivering vaccines to remote villages is always a perilous challenge. This is because most villages have no electricity and getting vaccines across to the children becomes complicated due to the need to keep the vaccines sufficiently preserved. This has resulted in wastage thereby denying children their rights.

Sadly, the World Health Organisation, WHO, estimates that globally, 25-50 per cent of vaccines are wasted annually due to the problems with maintaining a refrigeration “cold chain” during delivery. Fortunately, technology has come to redeem the situation with a new and improved medical Cold Chain Equipment, CCE, called Arktek, Passive Storage Device, PSD.

The device is a super-insulated container that has the ability to store vaccines for 35 days or more using only ice packs in hot zone conditions.

Its key features

No external power is required, only ice which can be replenished for continued use. It also provides more than one month of vaccine storage. Its automated temperature monitors ensure safe storage. Again, it is easy to use with minimal maintenance and it is portable and durable.

Most importantly, it provides critically important coverage for remote, off-grid populations.