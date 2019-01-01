APGA foresees brighter horizon for Nigerians

Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has predicted that 2019 will bring a better lease of life for Nigerians.

Oye said this in his New Year message released in Awka on Tuesday.

He expressed optimism that the new year would usher in abundance wealth and health for all Nigerians, noting that the worst days may have gone with 2018.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain prayerful and continue to live in peace and harmony with one another.

According to the national chairman, God is a merciful and gracious God that will not allow his people to suffer unduly.

“2018 was a very excruciating year for many Nigerians, but those that went through one sad experience or another should continue to look at the bright side of life, because no condition in life is permanent.

“It is my hope that some of the fiscal measures introduced by the Federal Government in the outgoing year will begin to bear fruit,” he said.

Oye urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the 2019 general elections were free and fair.

He prayed God to bless and keep Nigeria united in the midst of obvious national challenges including insecurity, ethnocentricism and corruption which, according to him, had threatened the stability of the country.