APC website hacked

On 1:41 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJ – The All Progressives Congress APC has pulled down its official website following the activities of hackers on the site on Saturday.

President Buhari with L-R: Co-Chairman of Council Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomole, Senator Ahmed Lawan, DG Campaign Council Rotimi Amaechi, Deputy DG Senator Olorunnibe Mamora and Vice Chairman North Senator George Akume as he presides over Inaugural Meeting of APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on 10th Jan 2019

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

“Our attention has just been drawn to the fact that the APC’s official website, apc.com.ng has been hacked with unauthorised content posted on our pages”, he said.

The party spokesman said he has instructed that the site be taken down whule steps are underway to clean it up, strengthen the security, and restore it as soon as possible.

“We won’t allow the desperate people to succeed in their evil plots”.

In the heat of the 2015 general elections, the official website of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC was also hacked in what looked like an attempt to post unofficial election results on the site.


