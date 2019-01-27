APC wasting time, the blind, deaf know Delta is PDP state —Ofoeyeno

By Emma Amaize,

South-South Editor

DIRECTOR GENERAL, Okowa 2019 Campaign Flow, Mr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno, has said that All Progressives Congress, APC’s Chief Great Ogboru should perish the belief that he can take over Delta State from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as even the blind and deaf know that Delta is a People’s Democratic Party, PDP, state.

Ofoyeno, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard, described APC as a “newspaper tiger” that poses no threat to Okowa’s re-election, adding, “The massive support the governor is getting from all parts of the state is a testimony that APC is nowhere in the state.”

His added, “Even the blind and the deaf know that Delta is a PDP state and there is no two ways about it. We are not faking this, it is a reality, what people do not know is that APC is only a newspaper tiger and does not have structure in the state. Frankly, PDP is more solid than APC, the people know that fact.”

Reminded that the APC governorship candidate had made it clear that his party would take over Delta from PDP, this year, the former Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Asaba branch, said, “I repeat, APC does not have structure in Delta state and they (APC) should be told in clear terms that Delta belongs to PDP. In fact Ogboru should be day-dreaming if he thinks he can win Okowa.”

He declared, “Voting is by number, not by force or threat from anybody; all I can say is that APC is wasting time in Delta State; the party should go out to other states to contest and possibly win.”

Deltans love Okowa

The party stalwart, who is also the National Secretary, Atiku Campaign Stream, said the campaign so far was marvelous, adding, “I can recall the flag-off of the campaign at Oghara as super success. I can also say without fear or favour that the people of the state love Governor Okowa so much. You can see the mammoth crowd at Oghara, and other places we have gone to and that gives the signal that Okowa’s second term bid is already a reality.”

He sounds quite confident that with coordinators in all the wards and units in the 25 local government areas of the state, “our strategies are perfect and I believe that we will succeed in the end.”

It’s Delta North’s turn

Ofoeyeno stressed, “No doubt, the governorship is in Delta North senatorial district and it should be so because it is still their turn. All hands must be on deck to ensure that this dream becomes a reality.

“I am pleased and overwhelmed by the chains of achievements of Governor Okowa. And as a former chairman, Nigerian Institute of Engineers, I was opportune to meet the governor one-on-one and discussed the issue of flooding in the state with him and as a listening governor, he promised to rescue the situation, which is becoming a reality.

“In fact, we are very happy with the governor for his efforts in developing the state so far. Above all, we have mobilized supports for all PDP candidates, who are contesting from the state Houses of Assembly to the National Assembly.”

Ibori for Okowa

Speaking on the support of ex-governor, Chief James Ibori, for Okowa, he said, “Everybody knows that Chief Ibori, the former governor is the political godfather of the state and he is fully in support of Governor Okowas’ return to office. Apart from that, Chief Ibori’s pedigree is so voluminous that nobody can contest the fatherly role of the Oghara- born political sage.”

Atiku has all it takes to rule

On why Nigerians should vote for PDP presidential candidate, he said, “Well, no doubt, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was Vice President of this country and presently the PDP presidential candidate. He has all it takes to rule this country very well and he knows the pains majority of Nigerians are facing.

“Besides, as somebody who has chains of businesses across the country, he knows how to manage the affairs of this country if voted in as president; he also know the keys to open up business activities for everybody to benefit from.”

On the corruption label against Atiku, he said, “For me, you cannot say Atiku is corrupt because he has not been found wanting in any aspect; he was not found guilty by any court or be sentenced to prison for committing any offence; so, until a man is found guilty by any law court, such a fellow cannot be referred to as a corrupt man. However, I tell you that nobody has come out with any evidence of corruption against Alhaji Abubakar.”