APC solicits Bayelsa voters’ support

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

Bayelsa State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on the people of the state to embrace the wind of change blowing across the country by voting the party in the forthcoming election.

The APC in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, made the appeal in a new year message to the people of the state.

It also warned the residents to be wary of fake news, innuendos, and propaganda intentionally designed by those it described as “enemies of peace and democracy” to cause disaffection among the people for selfish political purposes.

Buokoribo said: “It is our honour to extend felicitations to you, the good people of Bayelsa State, on this joyful occasion of New Year’s day. APC wishes all Bayelsans the best as they pursue their traditionally lofty endeavours throughout 2019 and beyond.

“May we also use this medium to warn the people of the state to be wary, as some powerful individuals in the state, with their acolytes outside, have concluded a plot to launch a campaign of fake news and disinformation intended to cause disaffection among the people and try to discredit some of our finest leaders to criminally perpetual themselves and their cronies in power.

“We call on the people of Bayelsa State to vote the APC Presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, and others carrying our party’s flag for the various elective offices in the 2019 general election.”