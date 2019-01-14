APC, PDP bicker over Emmanuel’s N31m largesse to students

By Harris Okon

UYO—THE quick intervention of the Police prevented what could have degenerated into gun fight among the students weekend, over the alleged lopsided sharing of N31 million doled out by the state government to them after a solidarity rally.

It was alleged that one of state governor’s aide did not adopt a judicious formular in sharing the largesse to the students, a development which angered them, as the students went on rampage destroying cars’ windscreens and side mirrors, among others as they marched back to Government House to vent their spleen.

Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Ini Okopido took a swipe at the governor, accusing him of desecrating the office of the governor by giving money to the students who paid him a visit at Government House.

However, the Publicity Secretary, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ini Ememobong described the claims by the APC that the educational system has totally broken down under Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration as “ludicrous and farcical.”

He said: “On the claim that education at all levels has suffered under the Udom-led administration, this statement is not just fallacious but deeply mischievous and completely at variance with the obvious realities.”

