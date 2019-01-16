APC not a match to PDP in Delta — Anubi

By Ochuko Akuopha

OZORO— DELTA State House of Assembly aspirant in Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Lugba Anubi, yesterday, advanced reasons why he defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying the party was not a match for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

It will be recalled that Anubi, who aspired for the House of Assembly seat in the 2019 election, one time member of the House of Representatives, Chief Abikelegba Odhegolor and Dr Andrew Elueni joined forces with the PDP last week when the campaign train of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa visited Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “The change of mind became necessary having looked at the achievements of Governor Okowa and the political terrain in Delta State.

“Okowa has performed exceedingly well and deserves a second tenure. From the hand writing on the wall, APC is not a match for PDP in Delta State and this is why we want to key in into the SMART agenda and work with the winning party.”