APC influencing INEC on Ogun candidates’ list – Adebutu

A member of the Federal House of Representatives and factional candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu has alleged the interference of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in the candidates’ list of the PDP.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Adebutu alleged that the desperation of the APC to win Ogun State at all cost in the general elections necessitated the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to list the names of Senator Buruji Kashamu’s group, who he described as a minority in the Ogun PDP.

2019: Political parties sign peace accord in Enugu

INEC had on Thursday published the names of Senator Kashamu’s backed executive as the candidates of the party ahead of the general election.

Both Kashamu and Adebutu emerged from two different primaries and had been locked in litigations over who should fly the party’s ticket in 2019.

According to Adebutu, the electoral commission demonstrated clear partiality in the published lists, adding that INEC was acting a script by the APC to win the state at all costs. He also alleged that there were overtures to him to join the APC and he was even offered a senatorial ticket of the party.

Kashamu surrenders to Adebutu

He said: “ For democracy to thrive, the opposition parties must be allowed to co-exist. What Prof Yemi Osinbajo has done is very painful and shameful due to the fact that we recognized him as somebody with astute character, we believe he is a legal luminary and we believe he is a man of God; we think his politics should not drive him into this kind of desperation.”