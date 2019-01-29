Apapa gridlock: Residents threaten to sue NPA, shipping firms

By Godwin Oritse

Residents of Apapa and its environs have threatened to take legal action against the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and Shipping firms operating in the Apapa area of Lagos if no action is taken to relocate the articulated vehicles causing traffic gridlock in the area.

Chairman of the Residents Association, retired Brigadier-General Sola Vaughan, issued the fresh ultimatum while leading hundreds of residents on a peaceful protest to ‘Area B’ Command of the Nigeria Police in Apapa.

A protest letter for President Muhammadu Buhari was handed over to the Police boss in the Command in Apapa by the protesters.

Vaughan vowed that the association would take legal action against the NPA and all shipping companies operating in the area if no action is taken to address the worsening situation at the end of the ultimatum.

He lamented that residents of Apapa and its environs, over the years, had abandoned their homes and businesses due to hardship caused by indiscriminate parking of trailers and tankers in the area.

Another concerned resident, Mrs. Ronke James, said hoodlums had taken advantage of the situation to unleash terror on the residents at will.

Receiving the protest letter, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Area B Command, Mohammad Ahmadu, promised to deliver it to the state Police Commissioner for necessary action.

The aggrieved Apapa residents had in December 2018, issued ultimatum to the federal government to address the gridlock but failed to act at the end of the 7-day ultimatum they gave.