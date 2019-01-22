Anambra monarch rallies support for Buhari

Igwe Dennis Ezebuilo of Amanuke Kingdom in Awka North in Anambra State, has called on the electorate to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari by voting massively for him in the Feb. 16, poll.

Ezebuilo disclosed this while speaking with news men on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said Buhari remains committed to rebuilding the country and must be supported to take Nigeria to the next level.

Ezebuilo said it was time the citizenry embrace patriotism and jettison parochialism, stressing that all hands must be on deck to build the country by supporting the President.

He said Nigeria in spite of its diversity has potentials to be a great nation, adding that Buhari is doing his best to re position the country.

Ezebuilo said the President must be commended for the successes recorded in the war against corruption, stressing that corruption has been the bane of the country.

He said prosecution of treasury looters and recovery of looted funds are move geared toward re-positioning the country.

Ezebuilo said the signing of Executive Order 004, on Voluntary Assets Income Declaration (VAIDS) aimed at increasing tax awareness as well as reduce incidence of tax evasion is commendable

He praised the President for establishing the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) -the think-tank of war against corruption which has provided leadership and direction in the fight against corruption.(NAN)