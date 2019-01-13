Amnesty: Eastern Ijaws reject  calls for Dokubo’s sack

By Egufe Yafugborhi

IJAWS of Eastern Zone have reject the calls for the sack of the Special Adviser on the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Prof Charles Dokubo, coming from Ijaws from Central and Western zones.

In a statement, Victor Burubo and Fubara Roberts, on behalf of Eastern Ijaw people, warned that the trend, if not halted, could threaten the unity of Ijaw nation.

“Dokubo was appointed on merit and has been satisfactorily giving everyone in the Niger Delta a sense of belonging in the discharge of his duty”, the statement said.

“Majority of the incessant and untruthful petitions against Dokubo’s continued stay in office are found to be emanating from our Ijaw brothers.”

They said Eastern Ijaws have consistently demonstrated solidarity with Western and Central brothers in all endeavours, saying Eastern Ijaws delivered more votes for former President Jonathan’s 2011 electoral victory.