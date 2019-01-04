Amina Zakari is related to Jibrin Al Sudan – Keyamo

Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, Media Director of Buhari Campaign Organisation, has said that Mrs. Amina Zakari of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is a lady from a town in Sudan and is related to Jibrin Al Sudan who is the body-double of PMB.



He also asked how else can we connect a woman from Jigawa to a man from Sudan?

He said ‘She arrived on the same flight with Jibrin Al Sudan and was smuggled to INEC the next day. Or, how else can we connect a woman from Jigawa to a man from Sudan?’

Mrs. Amina Zakari of INEC is a lady from a town in Sudan & is related to Jibrin Al Sudan who is the body-double of PMB. She arrived on the same flight with Jibrin Al Sudan and was smuggled to INEC the next day. Or, how else can we connect a woman from Jigawa to a man from Sudan? — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) January 4, 2019