Ambode reiterates commitment to growth of tourism, entertainment sector

Lagos – Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Tuesday said he would continue to build an enabling environment to support the growth of the tourism and entertainment sector.

Ambode gave the commitment at the 6th edition of the annual ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ at Eko Atlantic City which began on Dec. 24, 2018 and ended in a countdown to 2019.



Ambode said that the sector was key to the growth of the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the state, adding that development would be focused on the areas.

“We are committed to ensuring that developments in the entertainment, arts, culture and hospitality sector will continue to provide job opportunities to the youth.

“Development in this sector will also help provide a platform where naturally gifted individuals can display and celebrate their creative talents on a broader scale.

“I want to thank all Lagosians for their support and cooperation and I promise that more development shall still occur in various parts of the state.

“We will remain committed to the well-being of all Lagosians and also remain committed to completing all ongoing projects before the end of May,” he said.

Ambode commended the efforts of the various security agencies in the state for keeping the state peaceful, thus creating an enabling environment for the development of successful projects in state.

“The modest successes that we have recorded would not have been possible without the efforts of all the security agencies in this state.

“I give kudos to the security agencies for keeping Lagos State safe as we celebrate Lagos as the safest city in Africa right now,” the governor said.

He urged the masses to sign up for a better Nigeria and a greater Lagos by supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections in the year.

“It is in the best interest for all of us to solidly remain in support of President Muhammadu Buhari and I assure Mr President that Lagos State votes shall be in his favour.

“Lagos must continue in its good work; therefore, I also support the APC gubernatorial candidate, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu, as the next Governor of Lagos State.

“I wish you all a Happy New Year and God’s blessings to you all,” Ambode said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a large crowd gathered at the venue to witness the spectacular event made even more glamorous with the display of fireworks.

Fans of musical artistes echoed to the lyrics of their favorite musicians as they performed on stage.

Burna Boy, Olamide, Humble Smith, Tiwa Savage, Simi, Seun Kuti, Teni, Slimcase, Sound Sultan, Style Plus among others, thrilled the crowd with their exhilarating performances. (NAN)