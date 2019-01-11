Allow Delta North do 2nd term, Ojefia tells Ogboru

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, Professor Innocent Ojefia, has asked the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Great Ogboru, to allow Delta North do their second term.

Speaking on the sidelines of PDP’s campaign rally held in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, Ojefia said: “From all indications, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is the preferred candidate of all the ethnic nationalities in the state, because of their belief in and acceptance of the principle of power rotation among the three senatorial districts of the state.

“You can see that every ethnic group in the state has made it clear that now is the turn of Delta North senatorial district and as such, Okowa being the only candidate from Delta North is preferred by all.”

Meanwhile, a political pressure group, Delta Progressives, has passed a vote of confidence in Governor Okowa, saying he has done well in the management of the state resources.