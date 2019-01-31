Akwa Ibom monarch back Ekere for governorship

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

The governorship ambition of All Progressives Congress’ candidate in Akwa Ibom, Obong Nsima Ekere received a major boost as the Council of Oro Traditional Rulers (COTR), the supreme traditional institution of Oro Nation, has thrown its weight behind him.

Oro nation, as the third major ethnic group is called, comprises of five local government areas with a voting strength of well over 250,000 going by the recent data released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The monarchs gave their support when the COTR joined the Ahta Oro, Ovong Edet Isemin, and the Mbo Traditional Rulers Council (TRC) to receive Obong Ekere at the Ahta’s Palace in Ibaka in Mbo council of the state.

Chairman of the COTR, Ovong Effiong Unanowo who spoke on behalf of the Ahta Oro and the council, said, “You are not new to us. We have known you for long. And we know whatever you tell us will surely manifest in Jesus name. We believe you. We have seen roads in Oron, so many things you have done within a short time as NDDC MD. We know that if you are given opportunity to take over power as Governor, Oron will be transformed. Please take us to the Promised Land because we have been lagging behind for so long.”

Unanowo later led the traditional rulers to a prayer session for Obong Ekere and his running mate, Dr Amadu Attai.

In his brief remarks, Ovong Isemin, who is also the Paramount Ruler of Mbo, thanked Obong Ekere, whom he described as a long-standing friend, for the visit and said he remained the father of all.

Speaking, Obong Ekere congratulated the Ahta Oro on his ascension to the throne and pledged to continue to work with him, recalling that he has always been part and parcel of the Oro struggle at every point on time.

Obong Ekere said he was entering into a covenant with Oro Nation on the Ibaka Deep Seaport, promising that he would deliver the project if voted into office even as he decried the poverty level in the state and promised to tackle it as Governor

He said: “I come here to this hallowed institution to make a covenant with Oro Nation. I assure you that by the special Grace of God that I will work with the Federal Government to remove all the impediments that have obstructed the commencement of work at the Ibaka Deep Seaport. I am not interested in forming any implementation committee. That is not how projects are done. I am a projects person.

“With the kind of wealth and resources in Akwa Ibom State, poverty has no business in Akwa Ibom State. All it takes is for a responsible government to use a bit of the resources to develop programmes that will banish poverty in the state. It’s not about resources. It’s about resourcefulness. You can have all the resources and you waste it and still be hungry,”.

Present during the visit were members of both the COTR and the TRC, the President-General of Oro Union, Chief Janet Amba, Engr Ben Ukpong, the Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom State in the National Population Commission, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Greece, Dr Etim Uye, and Chief Okon Osung, former Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Local Government Service Commission.

On Obong Ekere’s entourage were Atuekong Don Etiebet, the APC State Caucus Chairman, Group Captain Sam Ewang (retd), the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, and Senator John Udoedehe, the Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Committee.