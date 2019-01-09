Akwa Ibom CP shuns Armed Forces heroes event

UYO—The Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo stunned Akwa Ibom people, early in the week, when he shunned the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Appeal Fund launch.

The event, an annual national ritual to mark the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration was held at the Governor’s Office Annex in Uyo.

Kimo was conspicuously absent, though all other service chiefs in the state put up spirited appearances to remember the unsung military heroes.

Since his posting to Akwa Ibom, Kimo has been accused of being antagonistic to the state government.

At the Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Launch, the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel maintained that his administration remains dedicated to the welfare of legionnaires in Akwa Ibom.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, acknowledged their sacrifices in fighting to defend the peace and unity of the nation.

This year’s event had as the theme, “Teamed for Defence” and the Police Commissioner who was said to have been invited officially, failed to attend and sent no representation.