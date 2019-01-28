Akoko-Edo people’re APC, Buhari —Akerele

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Mr Taiwo Akerele has said that the people of Akoko-Edo local government area would vote “massively” for the All Progressives Congress, APC, and President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming general elections in the state because of the performances of the current administration.

Speaking to journalists shortly after a rally in Igarra, headquarters of the local government area where a prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Leo Fadaka and many of his followers defected to the APC, Akerele said the turnout was an appreciation of what the APC and Obaseki led administration is doing for the people.

He said the local government area is a one party council and that President Buhari and all the APC candidates in all coming elections in the state would be victorious.

His words; “Mr Governor and the APC as a party has been transforming Akoko-Edo within a very short time. Mr Governor promised that when he is voted into office he is going to support the transformation of Akoko-Edo and within two years he has been able to achieve that.

“The job is not complete, it is an on-going process but you can see the crowd, the turnout of people at the rally is a message that there is no room for opposition in Akoko-Edo because every ward in the local government has been affected either in terms of road, hospitals, schools or of recruitment into the civil service.”