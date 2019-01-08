Akeredolu commended over proposed maritime studies

AKURE – STUDENTS of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, OSUSTECH, Okitipupa, over the weekend, commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over his proposed inclusion of maritime studies among other programmes to be offered by the University.



The Governor made this disclosure while receiving the Association of Ondo State Cadet, 43rd Superintendent Basic Course, 2018, at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka Akure recently.

The students, while responding to an earlier call made by the Governor, who had said the institution presents a unique environment for maritime studies, said it was thoughtful of the Governor.

Reacting to the development, a students’ union leader in the University, Ojo Ajibefun said the introduction of maritime studies would allow students explore the coastal area of the state, which has a larger hectares of land occupied by water.

Ajibefun added that such development would lead to increasing the population of students to be admitted into the institution. He maintained that the programme, if handled by professionals would help train people who would have the water-ways secured from bandits.

The students’ union leader explained that maritime studies provide better job opportunities and urged the university to embrace it.

Also speaking, a student, Feranmi Ogundadegbe shared the view of the Governor that the location and environment of the State University of Science and Technology close to the sea presents an enabling environment for maritime studies.

He lauded the Governor for engaging in polished activities that would help change the face of governance in the state.

Ogundadegbe urged the University management to fast-track the completion of critical Infrastructure in the University to allow maritime studies take off.

He, however, advised that admission of new students into the programme be based on merit.

Bukunmi Ayodele, a 300 level student of Geo-physics, wants the University to borrow ideas from international maritime institutions in other to run a successful programme.

She added that government must ensure it provide basic training requirements for intending seafarers to aid their practical learning of maritime activities.