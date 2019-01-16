Akeredolu campaigns for Buhari in Ondo

AKURE – GOVERNOR Akeredolu of Ondo State has flagged off the door – to – door campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection saying it is time for the people to reciprocate the gesture of the President.



Beneficiaries of the Federal Government Social Intervention Program in Ondo state, on Monday, trooped out enmass to show their support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The beneficiaries marched from the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure to the Adegbemile Cultural Centre where they were addressed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

One by one, the beneficiaries took turn to give testimonies of the success they have recorded through the Social Intervention Program of the Buhari’s administration.

In their hundreds, the beneficiaries which are drawn out of various groups chanted songs to reaffirm their commitment to the re-election of President Buhari and Prof. Osinbajo.

Addressing the gathering, Akeredolu said since one good turn deserves another, the benefiacries which are over 14,000 must be committed to the re-election of the President and also ensure that their families and relatives vote for President Buhari and Prof. Osinbajo.



He said: “Preach the gospel of what Buhari has done. He’s ready to do more. One good turn deserves another. We are improving schools, we are giving more contracts out to build and reconstruct many more schools as from next month.

“Tell those who are not yet included in the school feeding that they will soon be included. We are here to urge you, to please go out and vote for Buhari, that’s the only way to show appreciation. Let’s go and work. We will not forget you.