Air Peace begins inaugural flight from MMA2

A Nigerian Airline, Air Peace, on Wednesday said it had expanded its operations to the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2), Lagos with an inaugural flight to Kaduna.

Reports have it that the airline’s Embracer 145 jet, with registration number, took off at 7:20 a.m. from the MMA2 enroute Kaduna Airport.

Speaking on the development, Mr Chris Iwarah, the Corporate Communications Manager, Air Peace, said the airline was delighted to have been able to move some part of its operations to the MMA2.

Iwarah noted that although Air Peace had its main hub at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, the expansion aimed at positioning the Airline for better services.

He said Air Peace would henceforth operate its Lagos-Akure, Lagos-Asaba, Lagos-Kaduna and Lagos-Port Harcourt as well as NAF Base flights from MMA2.

Iwarah said other new domestic routes to be will be launched soon would also be done from the terminal which would in future accommodate all flights under the airline’s subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper.

“ We are quite hopeful that the expansion of our Lagos base to MMA2 will afford us the space and convenience to deliver first-class flight experience to our loyal customers.

“As a customer-oriented carrier, it is only strategic that we seek a better operational atmosphere for seamless passenger facilitation and exceptional customer service experience.

“This exactly is what MMA2 offers with its state-of-the-art facilities and we are indeed proud of our decision to annex it to our Lagos hub,” he said.

Mr Rodger Whittle, Executive Director, MMA2 described the action of the Airlime as a fantastic thing for the operator and same for the MMA2.

He said: “I think it is very exciting for us that Air Peace has come to MMA2 and we can now happily say that all the airlines in Nigeria operate from the MMA2.

“It brings the destinations of MMA2 to 24. Air Peace is bringing Akure as well as Port Harcourt NAF Base.

Mrs Eniola Ade-Solanke, Head, Corporate Communications, MMA2 said the airport terminal had the capacity for regional operations and attracting major airlines through the provision of excellent passenger experience.