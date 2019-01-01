Agege LG Boss urges residents to abide by New Year’s resolutions

The Executive Chairman, Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, has advised residents of the area to abide by their New Year’s resolutions.

A New Year’s resolution is a tradition in which a person resolves to change an undesired trait or behaviour, to accomplish a personal goal or otherwise improve their life.

In most cases people jettison their resolutions and return to their old ways at times before January runs out.

Egunjobi urged Agege residents to eschew this pattern saying people must improve themselves to engender a better society in his New Year’s message released by his media aide, Mr. Rotimi Sulyman.

“The hour has come for most of us to make resolutions that often are fleeting. Like they say it is easier said than done. We must buck this ugly trend of making resolutions that are mostly given up soon after they were made. No country gets better just by her citizenry’s mere wishes.

“The only ace we can all play is to set realistic resolutions and stick to them. The change we all desire about Nigeria, starts with us. We must all become agents of change,” the council boss appealed.

He implored electorate in Agege to start the year with a focus on the forthcoming general election and vote for credible leaders, saying only this way the Nigeria of their dream would come to pass.

“This is an election year, I call on electorate in the area to vote wisely, and shun vote buying and action capable of causing disharmony and undermining their peaceful coexistence.”