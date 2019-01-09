AGAP Chair challenges Ogboru to debate

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Chairman of All Grand Alliance Party, AGAP, Prince Alex Oyoro, has challenged the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Chief Great Ogboru, to a live debate, insisting that Deltans want to know what their next governor has to offer them to enable them make an informed decision.

Reacting to a media report credited to Chief Ogboru, where he said he would not debate because Governor Ifeanyi Okowa refused to appear for such debate in 2015, Oyoro said: “I want Chief Ogboru to rescind his decision not to participate in the widely-publicised debate hosted by Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, for the governorship candidates in Delta State.

Ogboru’ll end his political career if he debates with Okowa – Gbagi

“If Chief Ogboru was not misquoted, I urge him to kindly participate in the expected debate, which the people of Delta and indeed Nigerians are eagerly looking forward to.

“Chief Ogboru should clear the notion that he has nothing to offer by participating, since Governor Okowa and the governorship candidate of AGAP, Chief Brando Omu have agreed to take part in this important debate.”

“Chief Ogboru should not shy away with any excuse whatsoever because Deltans of today want to hear directly from their next governor what he has to offer them to enable them make their choice rightly.”

Ogboru’s kinsmen promise to mobilise votes for Okowa

The AGAP state Chairman commended the NUJ for organising the debate, saying “The debate will afford the people the opportunity to see the creativity, ideas and ingenuity of how Chief Omu, who has the best Deputy in the Country, Dr Rukevwe Ugwumba will fix Delta in 180 days.”