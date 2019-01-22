Again, Charkin wins NIMASA training award

Charkin Offshore Training and Safety Centre, Port Harcourt, has won the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) recognition award for the second time.

The centre had won the maritime education and training institute of the year 2018 category.

The award was conferred on Charkin Offshore Training and Safety Centre at the just concluded NIMASA corporate dinner and merit awards which took place in Lagos.

Recall that Charkin Maritime Academy (CMA), Port Harcourt, had acquired the first ever land ship in the country, MV Rivers Pride that was unveiled in 2017 by the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike.

The school has the approval of local and international regulatory agencies across the globe. These include NIMASA, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), OPITO, United Kingdom, and the International Well Control Forum (IWCF), United Kingdom.

Others are the Nautical Institute (NI), Oil and Gas Training Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), International Association of Safety and Survival Training (IASST), United Kingdom, and the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigerian (PETAN).

Besides the fact that it is a member of British Safety Council among others, it is also affiliated to the Regional Maritime University, Accra, Ghana.

Sir Charles Wami, Chief Executive Officer of the institution, has assured at the award presentation that they will continue to provide quality maritime training for would-be seafarers in the country.

Wami pointed out that the academy needs the encouragement of all stakeholders to continue to provide maritime education and training of international repute.

“The school has a trend of rendering and improving on high quality training to guarantee competence in a conducive and friendly environment. It is a one-stop-shop for marine, oil and gas training”, he said.