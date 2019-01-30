AfCFTA: Our position remains unchanged until wide reaching sensitization, proper assessment – MAN  

By Naomi Uzor

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, yesterday said its position remains unchanged on the issue of African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, that government should not sign the Framework Agreement until wide reaching sensitization and proper assessment are conducted on its impact on the economy and the manufacturing sector.

Disclosing this at the MAN Media Luncheon, the President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed said the association recommend the need for government to do proper assessment of the impact to ascertain how beneficial AfCFTA would be to Nigeria and provide necessary adjustment costs as well as competitiveness enhancing infrastructure before deciding whether to sign or not.

“ Our advocacy on AfCFTA is yielding desired results. As you are aware, Nigeria is yet to sign the Framework Agreement, government has conducted sensitization programmes nationwide and President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a Presidential Committee on Impact and Readiness of Nigeria for AfCTA. MAN is a functional member of this committee that is billed to submit its report to PMB early February 2019” he said.