Adewale Adeyipo takes charge at CWG Plc

By Emeka Aginam

Following the resignation of James Agada, the former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CWG Plc, an IT service management company last year, the Board appointed Mr. Adewale Adeyipo to take charge.

The incoming Chief Executive is known for his knack in proffering diverse angles on innovation and aggressive drive for new ideas, revenue generation, and market penetration.

Prior to his appointment, Adewale was the VP, Sales and Marketing, overseeing all responsibility for Sales, Marketing and Product Management within the CWG Group. He has held several leadership positions in CWG including business development for the Telecommunication arm in 2010 and Business Director for PAN Africa Initiatives in 2014, a CWG’s strategic delivery partnerships in 23 Africa operations.

The company noted that Adewale was a proven tactician who began his journey into professional Consultative Sales and Management at Discount Microcredit Finance House in 2004. He has also previously served as a Director in Consultative Sales and Managed Services Engagements for Telecommunication Companies

Over the years in CWG and other engagements, his achievements range from identifying opportunities to sustaining and growing businesses and revenue streams. He has utilized his extensive leadership, business, and strategic planning experience to identify and build teams responsible for developing businesses through both short and long-term initiative.

Adewale holds a BSc in Computer Science from University of Ilorin. He is an Alumni of Lagos Business School (LBS), with Management and Leadership trainings and Certifications from several Institutions locally and internationally including Lagos Business School, Business School, Netherlands, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and London Business School

In addition to his rich profile, Adewale has been a proficient, technology enthusiast and Business executive with extensive experience in Strategy, Management and Leadership.

He belongs to several organizations responsible for social needs and welfare of young adults. A passion he is able to nurture through direct mentorship, scholarships, sponsorships, interventions and trainings across Nigeria. He is the co-convener of the New National Initiative ‘Train a Child’ and also serves as a Facilitator at the CWG Academy set to further groom young Technology savvy Professionals.

As John F Kennedy rightly said ‘Our progress as a Nation can be no swifter than our progress in education. Free society cannot help the many who are poor; it cannot save the few who are rich’. Adewale Adeyipo is married and lives in Lagos, Nigeria.