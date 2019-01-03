Adamawa House presents 2019 Appropriation Bill to Bindow

The Adamawa State House of Assembly, yesterday, presented a copy of the state 2019 Appropriation Bill of N244 billion to Governor Mohammed Bindow for his assent.

Presenting the document, Deputy Speaker, Lumsambani Dili, said the speedy passage of the bill was to ensure there was no gap in the fiscal administration of the state.

Dili commended the governor for ensuring transparency in the management of state resources.

He assured the executive of harmonious relationship to move the state forward, adding that the lawmakers increased the budget by N14 billion.