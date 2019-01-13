AAUA mgt denies tuition fee increase

AKURE – MANAGEMENT of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, has said there was no further increment in the fees.



In a chat with newsmen, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, of the institution, Prof. Francis Gbore described social media reports about the increment as false, challenged any student to come out with proof of increase in his or her fees.

Prof. Gbore maintained that fees payable last session would be sustained, assuring students of the institution that management would continue to protect their interest.

It would be recalled that the media was awash recently with news indicating there was an increase in school fees of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, for the new academic session.

Meanwhile, some students of the AAUA, denied the rumoured increase in school fees for the new academic session.

The students unanimously said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu being an understanding and God-fearing leader, would not have ordered the increase.



There are media reports suggesting that the increment was an order of Governor Akeredolu to the University management.

The students, who spoke at a gathering organized to address issues surrounding the purported increase, commended the efforts of the state government in re-engineering the education sector in the state. They also appreciated the governor for creating an enabling environment for learning.

The National President, Nigerian Students for Change Initiative, Adewale Jimoh, who spoke on behalf of the students berated the University management for planning to make life difficult for students by opting to hike school fees, doing so to the detriment of many indigent students studying in the University.

Jimoh maintained that the government of Rotimi Akeredolu will not give directives that would negatively affect students studying across different institutions in the state.

He said that “a governor who is doing everything possible to better lives of the citizenry would not have inflicted students with an humongous school fees.

“Why we are confident that the governor could not have ordered this increase is simple. This is because he has proven beyond reasonable doubt his unwary love for people of the state. The governor loves our parents and he won’t have them pay such a high school fees.”

The National President called on the management of Adekunle Ajasin University to halt implementation of the proposed new school fees while he said an attempt by the University to force the new fees on students would meet stiff resistance from the University students and members of the public.

He said: “Our ideological students are ready to stand against any attempt by the school management to force the new school fees on students which according to a report making round is said to begin full implementation from the new session.”