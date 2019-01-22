AAU, ASUU bicker over attempt to open university

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THERE is disagreement between the management of Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma in Edo State and the school’s chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the decision of the management of the school to open the school for academic studies.

The management of the school has announced that the school should open on January 27th for normal academic activities.

Some lecturers have agreed to defy the strike and resume lectures.

The Deputy Registrar, Information, Edward Aihevba told Vanguard on phone that the school would resume and that parents and students should disregard the statement of ASUU.

“We are partly funded by the students because we augment what we get from the state government with what the students pay and we have made our position to resume known to all.”

However, the leadership of ASUU, in a statement signed by its chairperson and Secretary, Drs Monday Igbafen and Anthony Aizebioje-Coker, respectively, said the Union held a congress yesterday where it resolved to abide by the decision of the national leadership of ASUU on the on-going strike by university lecturers.

The statement reads; “We wish to notify the general public that we just closed from our congress and resolved to continue with the nationwide strike approved by our national body on 4th November, 2018, a strike that is meant to revitalise public universities including our own AAU, Ekpoma.

“For ASUU AAU, Ekpoma, it is only the national leadership of the Union that can direct the suspension of the strike. We are intact and in support of our national strike action.”

The statement advised parents and guardians that “Ekpoma is fully on strike and therefore should be guided not to risk the lives of our dear students by allowing them to travel unnecessarily because of a purported resumption. It will be counterproductive to reopen the university when our members will not be available to attend to the students or teach because of the on-going strike.”