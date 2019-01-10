600,000 PVCs unclaimed in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Imo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Thursday, disclosed that no fewer than 600,000 Permanent Voters Cards, PVC, are unclaimed in the state.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Professor Francis Ezeonu, disclosed this while flagging off National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Voter Education CDS Group in Owerri.

“We received another of 23,000 PVCs last Wednesday, from INEC Headquarters, Abuja. This brings the total of unclaimed PVCs in our office to 600,000, and this is a huge number”, the REC said.

Professor Ezeonu, whose message was delivered by the Administrative Secretary, Mr. I. O. N. Ugele, also assured Ndimo that electoral processes would not be business as usual in the forthcoming elections.

“The forthcoming polls will not be business as usual. We want to do a different thing in Imo State. People should go out and vote, because we are assuring you all that people’s votes will count this time”, Ezeonu assured the citizenry.

He re-echoed the position of INEC Chairman that “no incident forms will be used this time”.

Welcoming participants earlier, the Country Representative, Westminster Foundation for Democracy, Mr. Adebowale Olorunmola, said the organization supports inclusive and effective governance that strengthens policy making, accountability, representation and citizen participation in Democratic engineering.

“In less than a year of implementing Our Vote Counts, the project has trained 1,032 corps members, in three states of intervention, established Voter Education CDS groups in three States of intervention”, Olorunmola said.