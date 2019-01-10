458 communities endorse Ugwuanyi’s re-election

ENUGU—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s re-election bid received a significant boost yesterday, as Town Union Presidents of the 458 autonomous communities in Enugu State unanimously endorsed him for a second term in office for his sterling performance and unusual style of leadership.

The Town Union Presidents – the pillars of development, agents of peace, and “the 4th tier of democratic governance closest to the grassroots” – gave their support to Ugwuanyi, when they paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Enugu.

They described the governor as “a gifted son”, who has performed creditably in office, “imparted a political heritage worthy of emulation” and taken spirituality to governance in all his endeavours. The leaders of the town unions therefore, promised “to carry the campaign to the silent majority of rural dwellers in the 458 autonomous communities in Enugu State and deliver positive result during the forthcoming elections”.

They added that their visit was “to celebrate a refined legislator, seasoned administrator, political tactician and gifted financial manager, who has not been involved in excesses of calumny and vilification which have bedeviled our body politic”.

Justifying their stance, the State chairman of the Union, Chief Paully Eze, stated that they took the decision because of Ugwuanyi’s “uncommon political sagacity anchored on ‘welfarism’ for the greatest number, ingenuity in the thick of dwindling resources, equitable and even infrastructural development across the state.”

