2nd Niger Bridge: Contractor sets Feb 28, 2022 completion date

AWKA—Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has expressed satisfaction at the standard and pace of work at the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Obiano said he was confident that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari would deliver on the job as scheduled.

Obiano was speaking when he stormed the site of the 2nd Niger Bridge to inspect the level of work done so far.

The governor stressed that the bridge, when completed would be a veritable potential to boost the economy of the South East.

He expressed happiness with the Federal Government for its determination in intervening in all the federal projects in the South East.

Project Director, Julius Berger Construction Company, Mr Fredrick Wieser explained that the construction would be in three different phases.

Wieser noted that the Federal Government made advance payment of 15 per cent which was N30 billion mobilisation.

According to him, the bridge will be 1.6 km, while the access road from Asaba end is 3.3 km and 7km from Anambra end.

“Right now, we are doing foundation work in the river which will be 50 meters deep.

“The pilling work in the river will be 15 meters above water level to allow free flow of ship,” Wieser explained.

He, however, pointed out that with the present determination of the FG, the project would be delivered on Feb. 28, 2022.