2019 will favour Nigerians – Okorocha

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Imo State Governor and Chairman of Progressives Governor’s Forum, Chief Rochas Okorocha, has urged Nigerians to be positive about the new year, saying “it will favour the country and her people more than 2018.”

Okorocha made the appeal in a New Year message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Samuel Onwuemeodo.

“No nation grows with the citizenry being negative about the progress of such a nation”, Okorocha reasoned.

The Governor called on Nigerians to see light at the end of the tunnel, especially over the nation’s politics, economy, unity and development.

“It was the considered opinion of Governor Okorocha that 2018, was not a bad year, when properly scrutinized,” the statement reads.

He charged Nigerians to be grateful to God for His goodness in 2018, as well as pray that the current year will be better than the previous year.

While assuring Imo people that his administration will continue to work till the end of his tenure in May 2019,, Okorocha however claimed that most of the things his government promised to do, have been done.

“In 2018, the people of the state enjoyed unbridled peace and security. I want to assure you all that my administration shall not relent in these regards”, Okorocha promised.

He then wished Imo people and Nigerians in general, a prosperous New Year.