2019: Vote Okowa, see more transformation- Ossai

Delta State Governor’s aide on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie S has urged Deltans to vote for the incumbent Governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa in the forthcoming election.

Ossai in his new year message noted that a vote for the governor is a vote for transformations.

“Delta State under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has witnessed unprecedented transformations and there is a need for continuity to further enhance true democracy devoid of rancor and bitterness.

Today Delta State is peaceful, this is due to the fulfillment of the Governor campaign promises to Deltans.

The Governor has kept his Covenant with Deltans by spreading infrastructural development, human capital development, job creation to the three senatorial districts that made up the state.

As at today, the governor has completed over 200 roads, empowered over 40,000 youths, farmers, built schools, hospitals across the state in the midst of limited resources.

Governor Okowa achievements are enviable and as Deltans there is a need to support and re-elect the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party for transformations seek” he said.