2019 UTME form available on Remita

Prospective candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions across the country can now conveniently purchase their Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) ePINs and forms using Remita, the leading electronic payment platform.



This is as 2019 UTME ePIN and form sales by the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board commenced on January 10, 2019.

Speaking on the issue David Okeme, Chief Commercial Officer of SystemSpecs, the owners of Remita said : “With this development, every candidate seeking admission into higher institutions across the country are guaranteed a pleasurable experience as they can purchase their PINs on Remita at any time of day,”.

He said that candidates are required to first create their profile by sending their Surname, First Name and Middle Name (where applicable) by SMS to the JAMB shortcode, 55019. They will receive a confirmation code on the same telephone number which will be used to procure the ePIN.

The Candidate then proceeds to the Remita website, clicks ‘Buy JAMB form’, selects ‘Sale of JAMB/UTME Registration Forms’ as ‘Name of Service/Purpose’, and enters their registered phone number (the one on which they received their confirmation code).

Thereafter, candidate’s name, email and other details appear and then payment can be made using their Debit/Credit Card or via Internet Banking or at from any bank of their choice, Remita partners, designated agents, and select CBT Centres nationwide. Once payment is completed, PIN is delivered to the candidate’s phone number and also displayed on their Remita receipt.

Alternatively, candidates can also purchase their ePIN from the Jamb website and select Remita as the payment method. They can then proceed to pay using the channel most convenient for them.

Remita is a leading payment platform in Nigeria that helps individuals and businesses to easily send and receive funds and also settle various bills.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, is the Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions.