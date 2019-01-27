2019: Prophets vs prophets

By Sam Eyoboka

NIGERIANS shouted Happy New Year 27 days ago believing that 2019 holds a great deal of potential for all citizens across the globe because its yet another election year! At the crossover night they had fasted and offered fervent prayers for peaceful, free, transparent election and for a brighter future for the country.

An incredible number of Nigerian religious leaders had prayed and interceded on behalf of Nigeria as some voiced different revelations they got from God. For those who believe that prophecy is a gift of the Holy Spirit that continues to be in operation today, the presidential election was particularly noteworthy.

Jennifer LeClaire, director of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had spoken the minds of millions of Nigerians with regards to prophecies, saying: “I think one of the reasons why people have disregarded many modern prophetic voices is because of the clamor and the renegade people who call themselves prophets who aren’t really prophets; or (those) who are really immature prophets who aren’t letting their words be judged before releasing them and therefore missing it badly.”

LeClaire, who teaches and equips people on how to minister prophetically further noted that “even in charismatic circles there has been some hesitation especially in the realm of politics overall in these prophecies because in these seasons we see a lot of opportu-nism rising.”

In simple English, prophecy can defined as an inspired utterance, viewed as a revelation of divine will or a prediction of the future, made under divine inspiration. Such an inspired message or prediction may be transmitted orally or in writing.

However, ahead of the February 16 presidential elections there have dis-cordant tunes by Nigerian prophets as Christians are warned and adjured to be vigilant.

Matthew 7:15-20 says: “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.”

A blind Nigerian prophet, Moses Muyideen Kasali, the General Overseer of the The Mountain of Mercy (aka Ori-Oke Alaseyori Church) of Moniya area of Ibadan, Oyo State, who predicted the emergence of Buhari in 2015, warned President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking a second term in 2019.

According to him, if President Buhari opts to seek re-election, he would be defeated, admonishing the incumbent to beware of sycophants and political jobbers “who are likely to hijack his government and render him incapacitated and unable to please God in the assignment the Almighty has given to him.”

Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Church took his prophecy to a sordid and new dimension, prophesing ‘doom’ for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The fiery prophet, making his fresh revelation at his church in Mgbo Court, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, reinstated his stand on his earlier prophecy, saying if Buhari did not die in office, then he (Prophet Chukwudi) was not called by God.

Apostle Joshua Mone, General Overseer of Voice of Liberty Intercessors Ministry in Delta State foresees the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant: “I see the nation Atikulated in 2019.”

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has no encouraging message for President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he “needs prayer. Please Sir, go and rest. Abubakar Atiku should focus on the North during the campaigns. I see an Igbo Presidency in 2023 but they must not have any deal with present government. Tinubu should forget 2023.”

The General Overseer of Freedom for all Nations Outreach (FANO), Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse urged Nigerians to “warn President Buhari that he is going beyond his boundaries. The Lord said his tenure is once, not twice.”

The founder and General Overseer of the Excellent Christian Ministry International, Prophet Ugochukwu Tochukwu Amaukwu predicts that the PDP will dispute the presidential election result as the “ruling party retains power by all means”, which can be interpreted to mean that President Buhari will rig himself back to power regardless of how Nigerians vote.

On the flip side, the controversial spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka endorsed President Muhammed Buhari’s second term re-election bid, stating: “Among all the presidential candidates, Buhari stands in the best position to win the presidential election.”

Simlarly, the founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Ejigbo Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, who is known for unveiling prophecies for 2019, predicted that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would find it outrightly difficult to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Ayodele: “I said it the other time and I still maintain it, if PDP had given the ticket to Senator Bukola Saraki, they would win because it’s only Saraki that can unseat Buhari but PDP stakeholders have not done what they are supposed to do.

“PDP will find it difficult to wrestle power from President Buhari come February 16, election because they refused to do the right thing from the beginning. Unless they put heads together and do the right thing, APC will still come back,” Ayodele who boasted that 95 per cent of his prophecies have come to pass, emphasized,” he said.

An Islamic cleric and Grand Imam of Shafaudeen in Islam Worldwide, Professor Sabit Olagoke, also gave it to President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would be disappointed by his party, PDP, during the election.

The Oyo State-born Islamic cleric, after his annual confinement and fasting as well as prayer for the country, also predicted that despite the stiff competition between the ruling, APC and the PDP, President Buhari, would win the presidential race.

Spiritual leader of Christ Deliverance Ministries Inc. (CDM) Lagos, Prophet Ekong Ituen sees no vacancy in Aso Rock in the next four years. And for effect, he warns ‘looters’ to expect a hard time during Buhari’s second term when he “is going to be ruthless in fighting corruption.”

The General Overseer, Christ Apostolic Church, Ori Oke Irapada, Prophet Christopher Owolabi foresees a continuation of current government: “The present leadership in piloting the affairs of this great nation as was revealed to me will extend beyond 2019 and there is going to be a brighter light at the end of the tunnel, socially and economically.”

Founder of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, Abuja, Dr. Emmanuel Omale does not see much prospect in the aspiration of the PDP candidate, Atiku who “will show amazing efforts in the coming elections but I see President Buhari ruling again.”

Medical doctor-turned pastor and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, Pastor Paul Enenche in his revelations about Nigeria in 2019, disclosed that God won’t leave Nigeria, adding that the enemy won’t succeed over the nation.

Speaking during the cross-over service at his newly inaugurated 100,000-capacity seater church auditorium in Abuja, Enen-che said the pains exper-ienced across the country shall be over in 2019.

The founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Mini-stries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has released 31 prophecies for the year 2019.

Olukoya, who tagged 2019 as “Year of supernatural ease and double honour”, urged Christians to be spiritual and have violent faith.

While the 76-year old General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye released his 2019 prophecy for Nigeria in coded language basing it on Lamentations 3:22-23 King James Version (KJV).

*In 20 days, God will reveal the prophet who has spoken as His oracle.