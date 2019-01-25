2019 polls: Let’s join hands to kick Buhari out — Falae

By Dayo Johnson

NATIONAL Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Chief Olu Falae, yesterday, asked Nigerians to join hands to oust President Muhammadu Buhari by not re-electing him in the February election.

Falae said this when wife of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaja Titi Abubakar Atiku visited the leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere.

He said: “All hands must be on deck by to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari does not come back for the second term.

“We have to find ways to do it, this government must not come back, for the sake of all of us, even for the sake of the man (Buhari) himself.

“He does not have the clue of what is going on again, I don’t think he is well, he should just go home and rest. Some characters are hiding behind him to do evil.

“I wish him (Abubakar) well, we are on the same page, we are aiming the same result, no one wants this government to come back because the government has failed.

“Things that has not been happening before are now happening in the country, herdsmen now kidnap people as eagle picks chicken in Yoruba land.

“You have to talk to your (PDP) leaders, in the field; we must cooperate so that we get the right result. I want to assure you that we are on the same page we want the same result for this country. The reign of terror in this land must end.”

Responding, the National leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti said: “Afenifere would support any candidate that would restructure the country.

“Our position in Afenifere is to support any candidate that would restructure Nigeria, because things are not moving in the country and we want the country to move forward.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Abubakar solicited support for her husband, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to become the next president noting that Nigeria would begin to work again

She said: “I want to assure you that my husband would not disappoint the Yoruba people and the country in general.

“He has promised to restructure this country and i want to assure Nigerians that he would do it.”