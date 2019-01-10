2019 poll’ll be contest against godfatherism in Lagos – Bode George

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, yesterday, said that the 2019 general elections in Lagos State will be a contest against the monstrous, dictatorial, reckless, godfatherism that has held the state hostage for the past 20 years.

Delta State PDP campaign train storms Oleh tomorrow

Speaking during a party stakeholders meeting to strengthen peace in Lagos state, George said that the common enemy of Lagosian was the representative symbol of a party which has virtually appropriated the Lagosian heritage as a personal estate.

Present at the meeting ere former Minister of Transportation, Chief Ebenezer Babatope; former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor; former Minister of Work, Adeseye Ogunlewe, Dr. Eddy Olafeso and other party chieftains.

He said: “Our party has now come out on a mission of rescue and salvage. Lagos must be redeemed and unchained from the manacles of APC.

The party leader expressed displeasure over what he described as show of shame during the flag off of APC campaign in the state.

“It was on record that on Tuesday, APC murdered five people at their so-called flag-off which turned into killing field. Amid the blood bath, Emmanuel Oladesu, the Political Editor of The Nation Newspaper was hit by a stray bullet. The Correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria, Bolaji Buhari was openly beaten up. A correspondent of the Telegraph Newspaper was equally hit by a stray bullet and robbed. Hundreds of people were injured.

“Surely we can’t continue with this madness. We need a real, progressive fundamental change.”