2019: Obaseki meets with Edo Central APC leaders

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed confidence that candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) contesting for various political offices in Edo Central Senatorial District in the 2019 general elections will emerge victorious on account of evidence-based developmental projects carried out by his administration in the area.



The governor made the submission while addressing journalists in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state, after an enlarged meeting with leaders in the senatorial district.

He noted that things are now done differently by his administration and Esan people can attest to the developmental projects being carried out by the APC led-government in the senatorial district, to make life better for the people.

“We just finished campaigning in some units and we are making significant progress. I am here to see the progress we have made in this part of the state. We didn’t win and didn’t do well in the last general elections here but with the meeting we just held with leaders in the area, we are convinced that APC will win in Esan Land,” the governor said.

The well attended meeting had the Chairman of Edo State chapter of APC, Barr. Anslem Ojezua, the Chief of staff to the governor Taiwo Akerele, Special Adviser to the governor on Budget and Economic Planning, Joseph Eboigbe, chairman of Esan Central LGA, Mr. Waziri Idemudia and other stalwarts of the party.

The governor further noted that people in the area can attest to the developmental projects of the APC-led government in terms of construction of roads, renovation of schools and agricultural support.

He added that Esan people can now feel the impact of his administration, as they now enjoy the dividends of democracy.