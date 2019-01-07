2019: Lawmaker expresses confidence on INEC

Hon. Umawas Bago, ( APC-Niger) has expressed confidence in the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to conduct a free and fair general election in February and March.

Bago expressed his confidence in the commission in an interview with told News men in Minna on Monday.

The lawmaker said he believed that INEC would deliver on its mandate, contrary to the fears of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that it would not be able to do so.

He said that the effort of the commission towards successful conduct of the poll needed to be commended.

“Rather than apportion blame, we should play responsible politics to pave way for peaceful conduct of the election.

Bago said that the gains recorded during the last political transition could only be sustained when the politicians, especially those seeking elective positions, did away with bitterness, backbiting and political bigotry.

“Mr President has the political commitment to conduct free, fair and credible election and proffer permanent solutions to the country’s socio-economic and security challenges.

He lauded the administration’s anti-corruption initiative, saying the achievement recorded so far was a pointer to the fact that the nation was gradually returning to the path of sanity and advancement.

“President Buhari has proved beyond reasonable doubt to be honest, sincere and committed to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians irrespective of political, tribal and religious differences.

According to him, in spite of what opposition parties may be saying about the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party remains the best the country’s political history.

The lawmaker maintained that the APC government was doing everything possible to set the country on the right footing and make her the envy of other nations.

“Baro Port, massive reconstruction of rail lines, roads construction, fighting Boko Haram, kidnapping, armed robbery, militancy and cattle rustling, among others, are the challenges government is meeting.

Mr President has the interest of the people at heart as he was poised to rebuild the economy and develop the country’s critical infrastructure.

He, therefore, advised the electorate to vote for continuity in order to consolidate on the ongoing changes that would set the nation on the path of progress.

“We have since embarked on aggressive sensitisation of the electorate to the remarkable achievements recorded by the Buhari-led administration.

“We are making a lot of progress as the campaign is beginning to yield desired results, especially as people are now appreciating the achievements of the Buhari-led administration.

According to him, PDP is at a loss and has nothing new to offer Nigerians, having been in power for 16 years without bringing about real development in the country. ( NAN)