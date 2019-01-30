2019: Hold Buhari, APC responsible if polls go wrong – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged Nigerians to hold President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, responsible should the 2019 general elections be scuttled.



The party in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said it arrived at this position after reviewing recent developments, particularly what it referred to the desperation being exhibited by the APC and agents of the Buhari-led to manipulate the electoral process.

It also noted that its stand was “predicated on the revelation by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu (retd), that “some individuals that are not certain of their fate in the elections are plotting to precipitate widespread violence aimed at scuttling the conduct of the polls”.

The statement read: “By every evidence and material facts, the political party and candidate that are not certain of their fate in the election have proven to be the APC and its Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, who have continued to exhibit acts of frustration over fear of imminent electoral loss.

“We are all witnesses to the series of warnings to the Presidency, from prominent Nigerian citizens and topmost members of the international community, including the United States, United Kingdom, the United Nations, and the European Union, against actions that are inimical to the smooth conduct of the general elections.

“It is instructive to note that instead of heeding this warning, the Presidency and the APC, in their arrogance and desperation, resorted to blackmailing and vilifying the international community, thereby further confirming that they are not ready for a peaceful, free and fair election.

“Except the NSA is addressing facts known to Nigerians that as a result of losses already suffered by the APC on account of court judgments stopping it from participating in the elections in some states, due to its flawed primaries, some desperate leaders and members of the ruling party are making discreet arrangements to scuttle the polls.”

More than anything else, the PDP maintained that the ruling is indeed frustrated over the increasing popularity of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, adding that “for the majority of Nigerians, particularly members of the PDP and our teeming supporters, across our nation, the successful conduct of the February 16, 2019 Presidential election is a paramount desire that must be actualized.”

Nigerians, the party insisted are eager to go to the polls to vote out this administration that has “caused them so much anguish, pain, hunger, economic deprivation, sectional acrimony and deaths and this is the reason the APC is seeking all ways to scuttle the elections.”