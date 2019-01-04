2019: “He Has Our Votes” – Ondo Automobile Technicians Support Mimiko

With just few weeks to the 2019 general elections, the Senatorial ambition of former Governor of Ondo State and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for Ondo Central Senatorial district, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has continued to receive massive support from different groups, institutions and personalities across the senatorial district.

Recent among the numerous endorsements of his aspiration came on Friday from the Ondo state chapter of the National Automobile Technicians Association, NATA, which declared its total support for Mimiko as the best candidate to represent the district at the Senate in 2019

President of the Association, Sobande Babatunde, who made the declaration on behalf of the group, said NATA’s support for Mimiko’s senatorial aspiration is in appreciation of the numerous live changing programmes the group enjoyed under his leadership as Ondo state governor.

“His care and support for the union when he was Ondo state governor were profound. The ultra modern mechanic village he built for us expanded our trades and ease our jobs operations,” he said.

“When it was announced that we all must vacate the road sides for a newly constructed mechanic village, some of us frowned at the idea, thinking of how do we get patronage when we leave roads side, where we still enjoy small patronage, for a general workshop built almost at the city boundary. But to our surprise, the patronage was massive even ten times more than what we got while risking our lives along the roads.

“Customers feel comfortably relaxed, we have more hands to help when in need of expertise, we have needed auto parts at our close reach. Also, security of workshops and Customers’ vehicles were guaranteed. He has our votes.”, Sobande added.

The group also acknowledged the former Governor’s intervention in building a befitting secretariat and allocation of soft loans to the group during his time as Ondo state governor.

Mimiko, in his remarks, appreciated members of the group for their usual support and reassured them of his commitment to always work to better the lots of his people.

When elected as Senator in February, Mimiko told the group that his time at the Red Chamber will be remembered to have been used to fight for the underprivileged in the society.