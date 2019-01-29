2019 Budget passes second reading

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – The 2019 Appropriation Bill otherwise called 2019 budget has scaled through second reading at the House of the Representatives.



The bill has also been committed to the Appropriation Committee of the House for proper scrutiny.



The House commenced debate on the general principle of the Bill last week when it dictated some discrepancies in the proposals of some ministries which included Budget and National planning, Education, Finance and the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF.

The development now entails that Appropriation Committee and all the standing committees of the House would in earnest begin work on the document by inviting the relevant Ministries, Departments and Departments, MDAs of government to defend their financial estimates for 2019 fiscal year.

The budget size as proposed by the Executive arm of government is totalled N8.83trillion.

It was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari before a joint session of the Senate and the House on November 19, 2018.



Passing it through to second reading at Tuesday plenary, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara said “Bill referred Appropriation committee with all other standing committees of the House as subcommittees”.