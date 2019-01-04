2019: Aisha supports Buhari, strikes 4+4 pose

As the 2019 election draws nearer, the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has, in a photo, struck a 4+4 pose just like her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari did while presenting the 2019 budget at the joint session of the national assembly. The pose indicates desire for another four years in government, having ran a tenure of four already.

President Buhari had given it back to the lawmakers, especially those of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who had booed at him and interjected with “No!” and “Lies!” when the president was dishing out several projects his administration has done within the four years it has held sway.

That pose sparked wide reactions from both the opposition and the ruling party.

Yesterday, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, struck the 4+4 pose in affirmation of her husband’s earlier pose, which could also pass for a campaign for another four years in office.

Mrs. Buhari struck the pose during the inauguration of Women and Youth for 2019 Presidential Campaign Team held at the State House, Abuja.

Also joined in the 4+4 pose are Dr Hajo Sani, Hadiza Dahiru Abba and Alh Usman Halilu Ahmed

