13% Derivation: HOSCON declares support for Buhari

By Michael Eboh

By Michael Eboh

Oil-producing communities, under the aegis of Host Communities of Nigeria  Producing Oil and Gas, HOSCON, yesterday, vowed to support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general elections.
President Muhammadu Buhari display a sign for 4+4 to join Legislators who supported his re-election bid as he addressed a joint session of the National Assembly for the the presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill at the National Assembly, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/12/2018

Speaking during the inauguration of executive members of the Coalition of National Interest Groups, CNIG, for President Muhammadu Buhari, National Chairman of HOSCON, Mr.  Mike Emuh, said oil-producing communities are rooting for the president because of his decision to approve the release of the 13 per cent derivation fund and gas flare penalty to the communities.

He said the CNIG would carry on the programme for the re-election campaign and was expected to embark on massive grassroots mobilisation for the president.  Emuh further stated that HOSCON, through the CNIG, would be organising a six-million man march for Buhari in the Nigerian Delta and a one-million man march in Abuja for the re-election bid of the president.

He said HOSCON condemns the planned sale of the country’s refineries and oil assets.


