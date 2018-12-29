Yultide: Epe comes alive for “One Lagos Fiesta’

Epe residents were spotted around the popular Marina Waterfront, the venue of the ongoing “One Lagos Fiesta” in Epe, in different costumes and attires to celebrate Christmas.

As early as 11a.m., adults and youths alike were seen trooping out in their hundreds to participate in the unique fiesta.

The “One Lagos Fiesta” which began on December 24, across the five divisions of the state would end on January1, 2019.

The divisions are: Epe, Ikorodu, Badagry, Lagos Island and Ikeja (Agege).

The fiesta will be showcasing popular artistes with their soul lifting renditions, aside other attractions.

Youths, community leaders,children, traders and visitors that converged on the Marina Waterfront in Epe , commended the organisers of the event.

They appreciated the state government for giving them the opportunity to see, feel and enjoy the best of entertainment and fun in this season.

Children of all ages were also seen playing various games such as the bouncing castles at the kiddies arena, while traders had a swell time.

They were providing products, services and marketing laced with fun to the delight of enthusiastic audience.

Also, economic activities in the town picked as scores of traders were seen making brisk business to thousands of fun seekers and revellers who thronged the venue.

Mr Onanuga Samson, the Chairman, Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area, in Epe Division, lauded the state government’s initiatives for decentralising the event to the grassroots.

“This is a symbol of ensuring all inclusive, purposeful and unifying festival in the ancient town of Epe division,” Samson said.

He also commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for decentralising the annual fiesta, thereby, making it possible for the people at the grassroots to benefit from the fun and entertainment.

Samson acknowledged that the fiesta was in fulfillment of the campaign promise made by this present administration.

The current administration during electioneering had promised to initiate programmes and projects that would impact positively on the grassroots.