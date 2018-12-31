Yuletide: SPAR partners Kinabuti & friends

By Providence Emmanuel

SPAR Nigeria has partnered with Kinabuti & friends to hold its annual Christmas outreach with less privileged students in Orile Iganmu in Lagos.

Speaking on the 7th annual Christmas outreach, Marketing Head, SPAR Nigeria, Mr. John Goldsmith, said: “We are delighted to be a part of the annual outreach of Kinabuti and friends. We believe in giving back to the society through noble initiatives like this which embodies the essence of Christmas season which is sharing.

“Our maxim as an organisation is ‘My Nigeria, My SPAR’ and has helped us in supporting various charitable projects to enhance the quality of lives of Nigerians and also through our support for local farmers and gainfully employing skilled Nigerians,” he said.

Also, Creative Director, Kinabuti, Ms Caterina Bortolussi, commended SPAR Nigeria for its contribution and a sponsors of the year’s event.

According to her, “this is one of the ways of reaching out to the children of Orile, Coker; Iganmu and their neighbouring suburbs.

We want to thank our sponsors, especially SPAR Nigeria, donors; partners and volunteers.”