Yuletide: Itel Mobile celebrates with less privileged, orphanage homes

As part of its corporate social responsibility and determination as a brand to provide basic amenities to host communities , fight hunger and poverty, Itel Mobile through its itel Christmas ‘LOVE ALWAYS ON’ campaign made a nationwide donation of over 500 pieces of pens, 500 pieces of school bags, book materials and water bottles, 400 pieces of pencil cases, 1000 pieces of tomato paste, over 80 cartons of noodles, clothes, foodstuffs, toiletries amongst others to families in various communities across the six geopolitical zones.

The campaign train made up of volunteers and staff of the phone company in conjunction with Lagos Food Bank visited the less privileged children, nursing mothers, widow and widowers in Oke – Eri Community, Oworonshoki in Lagos State; Nasarawa orphanage Home, Kano State; Christabel Kids British International School, Obosi, Anambra State; Our Lady of Fatima primary school, Ayingba in Kogi state and other places.

Commenting on the brand’s CSR campaigns this Yuletide season, itel’s Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, said: “At itel Mobile, we are proud to be a part of the communities we serve through our involvement in local charities, youth sports, and events that inspire the world. Giving back is an essential part of who we are. We don’t just aim to provide smartphones for everyone but also to grow deeper and wider in community outreach in the coming years, touching over a million lives in 2020″.