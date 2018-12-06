Yuletide: FRSC activates 201 mobile courts

—To deploy 21,000 personnel

—-As FERMA identifies 353 critical roads for repair

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, on Thursday said that it has activated 201 mobile courts and deployed 21,000 personnel across the country.

The Corps Marshal of FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the essence of the mobile courts was ensure smooth movement of persons and goods during the yuletide season.

Oyeyemi who was flanked by the Managing Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, Engineer Nurudeen Rafindadi, said the mobile courts would prosecute recalcitrant drivers who violate traffic rules and that the special patrol will last till January 15, next year.

He further stated that the Nigerian Air force has allocated two helicopters for aerial surveillance during the period.

According to him, over 1,000 patrol vehicles have been deployed while all their offices across the country would be shutdown for operation except for drivers’ licence.

He said, “The issue of alcohol in motor parks is a battle that must be won. It is the responsibility of the area council and local governments to stop the it. We work with them.

“By next week Friday, FRSC offices would be shutdown nationwide except for drivers license officers,” he said and identified overloading as their major challenge.”

The FERMA Managing Director, Rafindadi on his part said that palliative repairs would be carried out on 353 critical roads in 16 major corridors of the country.



