Yuletide: Esele donates to 600 widows in Edo

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—FORMER President of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Mr Peter Eselehas in the spirit of Christmas celebration, distributed foodstuffs and undisclosed amount of money to 600 widows and women from seven communities of Ohordua community in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The beneficiaries cut across political divides and across seven clans in the community and they include Ologua/Ohordua, Uriwa, Ibhiedu, Orekhebhie, Ozen, Eguare and Uokhuen.

Speaking on the occasion, Esele noted that the burden of raising families was an excruciating one in the absence of their breadwinners.

He said the distribution of the items and cash was a demonstration of his willingness to identify with the widows and share their burden in the spirit of the Yuletide.

He explained that women’s empowerment had become an annual event coupled with award of bursaries to students of tertiary institutions.

He noted that the beneficiaries can venture into businesses of their choice and become self-reliant.

The former TUC president hinted of his plan to float a non-government organisation in 2019, aimed at assisting widows with revolving loans, adding that statistics of all widows in the local government would be collated to enable many of them to access the loan.