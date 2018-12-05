‘YPP relies on people’s goodwill to produce Abia governor in 2019’

Umuahia – Mr Joseph Nkoro, the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Abia, has said that the party relies on the people’s goodwill and the Electoral Act to win the 2019 governorship election.



Nkoro, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia on Tuesday, charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free, fair and credible elections in Abia.

He said: “Presently, we are aware of the dissatisfaction in the state. We are relying on the youths to stand to defend their votes.

“It is imperative for the commission to conduct credible elections in Abia.

“The state deserves rapid development in all sectors of the economy, including infrastructure and employment.

Nkoro said that the electorate had a strategic role to play to ensure credible elections in 2019.

He therefore urged the people to make efforts to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to be able to vote for the right candidate.

In another development, Eze Emmanuel Imaga, the Paramount Ruler of Ohafia Kingdom, has said that for Abia to move forward, there was need to deepen democracy in the state.

Speaking in a separate interview, Imaga said that the people of the state must be allowed to freely exercise their right to vote for their choice candidates.

He said, “In the forthcoming election, there will be a lot of changes because people have become enlightened.

“It is not going to be business as usual,” he said.

He described the Not Too Young To Run Act as innovative and a welcome development.

The monarch therefore advised political parties to respect the law, saying that it had given Nigerian youths the opportunity to participate actively in politics. (NAN)